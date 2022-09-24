Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,719,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,670. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

