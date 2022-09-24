Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

