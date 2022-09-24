Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average of $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

