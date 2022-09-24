Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 184 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $9.23 on Friday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

