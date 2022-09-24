Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.74. 1,750,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,942. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

