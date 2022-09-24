Doge Killer Hits One Day Volume of $732,030.00 (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Doge Killer has a market cap of $50.45 million and approximately $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doge Killer has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $468.70 or 0.02450304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer launched on September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

