Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $270.55 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.64 billion and approximately $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00022333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00287575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001187 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017422 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026113 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,213,476,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

