Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.