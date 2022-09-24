Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE DPG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 132,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,936. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

