DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Raised by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 3,439,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

