Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

