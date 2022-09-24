EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 207,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,332. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

