ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.90

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.90 and last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 127394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 35,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,103.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,449,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,675,671.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 220,391 shares of company stock worth $1,287,335.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

