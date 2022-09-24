ECOMI Price Down 3.6% This Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $259.67 million and approximately $536,056.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011189 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 205,270,817,913 coins and its circulating supply is 581,910,045,187 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
