Edge Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Edge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Edge has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Edge Coin Profile
Edge was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Edge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
