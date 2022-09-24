El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
El Pollo Loco Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ LOCO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
