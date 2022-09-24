El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 21.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 280.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 61.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

