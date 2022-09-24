Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Up 2.7%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $207.18 and last traded at $207.18. 294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

