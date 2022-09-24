Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.46. 4,572,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,841. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.