Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) shot up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 9,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

