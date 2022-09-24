Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.42. 72,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 136,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Emerald Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $230.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Insider Activity at Emerald

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Emerald news, Director David Saul Levin bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,324.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 507,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.