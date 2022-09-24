Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. 65,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 73,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$57.06 million and a PE ratio of -34.58.

Get Endurance Gold alerts:

Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.