Energy Ledger Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.70 Million (ELX)

Energy Ledger (ELX) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Energy Ledger has traded 99.7% lower against the dollar. Energy Ledger has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $49,634.00 worth of Energy Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy Ledger Profile

Energy Ledger’s genesis date was December 26th, 2020. Energy Ledger’s total supply is 714,000,000 coins. The official website for Energy Ledger is energyledger.com. Energy Ledger’s official Twitter account is @energy_ledger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Ledger Inc. seeks to make ELX the standard software development platform for energy value trade on the blockchain. The goal and intent of creating this generalized crypto commodity are to create a cryptocurrency that can be utilized by the energy industry to manage oil containers and to incentivize the long term storage of crude oil through investment in the ecosystem.”

