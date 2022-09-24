Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Engie from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Engie Trading Down 3.3 %

ENGIY opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

