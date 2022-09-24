EOSDT Price Up 31.3% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004640 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $70,515.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 80,368 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

