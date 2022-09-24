EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $108,505,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

