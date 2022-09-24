Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 27706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 10.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.