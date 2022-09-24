essensys (LON:ESYS) Trading Down 2.5%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.11 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.69). 15,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 276,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of essensys in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of £37.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.16.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

