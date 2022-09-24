EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 51338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESLOY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

