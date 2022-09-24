Ethermon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,517.00 (EMON)

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Ethermon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethermon has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Ethermon has a market cap of $1.48 million and $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethermon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ethermon

Ethermon was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethermon’s official website is www.ethermon.io.

Ethermon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethermon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethermon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethermon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethermon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.