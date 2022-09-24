Evanesco Network (EVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58,954.00

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Evanesco Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Evanesco Network has a market capitalization of $215,947.00 and $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evanesco Network Profile

Evanesco Network’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evanesco Network’s official website is www.evanesco.org.

Buying and Selling Evanesco Network

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

