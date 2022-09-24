EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Up 2.9% This Week

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $137,868.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin’s genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,071,081,511 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange.”

