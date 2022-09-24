EYES Protocol (EYES) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.28 Million

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EYES Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.28 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011205 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00137021 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.01858877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

About EYES Protocol

EYES Protocol was first traded on August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

