Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of FN opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
