Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

