FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

FDS opened at $392.67 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.91.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,207. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $430,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

