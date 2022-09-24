Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$950.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$628.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$716.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$664.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$666.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The business had revenue of C$7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 85.6900063 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.