Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$950.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$628.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$716.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$664.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$666.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
