Falconswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Falconswap has a total market cap of $404,943.91 and $15.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap’s launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com.

Buying and Selling Falconswap

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols.”

