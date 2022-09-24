FaraLand (FARA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $225,698.00

FaraLand (FARA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. FaraLand has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $225,698.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FaraLand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FaraLand has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FaraLand alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011205 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00137021 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.01858877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

FaraLand Coin Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 22,928,676 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FaraLand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faraland is an NFT project focusing on a true Play-to-Earn game. Users can summon Heroes with different races and equip them with powerful items and sending them into expeditions to earn valuable resources.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FaraLand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FaraLand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FaraLand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FaraLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FaraLand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.