FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70), Yahoo Finance reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.05. FedEx has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 45.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $99,582,000 after acquiring an additional 135,109 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 214.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 103,684 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,300,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

