FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,650. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.06. FedEx has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 169.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

