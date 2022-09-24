FedoraCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $31,625.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

