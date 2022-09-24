Financial Review: Ryder System (NYSE:R) vs. InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA)

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) and InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 6.71% 27.48% 5.35% InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A -13,789.61% -0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ryder System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $9.66 billion 0.35 $519.04 million $13.97 4.79 InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ryder System and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryder System and InterPrivate II Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 0 5 1 0 2.17 InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryder System currently has a consensus price target of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.09%. Given Ryder System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryder System is more favorable than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Summary

Ryder System beats InterPrivate II Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services. This segment also provides access to diesel fuel; offers fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing; and sells used vehicles through its 63 retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. Ryder System, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

(Get Rating)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.