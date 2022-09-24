First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Advantage Price Performance

NYSE:FA opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.61. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

About First Advantage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 5.8% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

