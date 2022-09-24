First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:FA opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.61. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $24.60.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
