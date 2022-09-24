First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.57

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.57 and traded as high as $22.44. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 264,817 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 55,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.