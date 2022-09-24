First Financial Corp IN Has $66,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

