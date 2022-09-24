First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First of Long Island by 69.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $193,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.