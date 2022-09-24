First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.