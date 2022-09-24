First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.331 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FDTS stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 640.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 60,192 shares during the period.

