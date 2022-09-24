First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $33.17 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period.

