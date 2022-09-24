First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

IFV opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,098 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.