First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEUZ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEUZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 123,127 shares during the last quarter.

